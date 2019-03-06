Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Wins in brief cameo appearance
Greiss made a couple of saves after replacing Robin Lehner in a 5-4 shootout win over Ottawa on Tuesday.
Greiss came in after Lehner left late in the third period with an undisclosed injury. The German-born netminder made two saves in game action before doing enough in the shootout to help his team walk away with a win. Following Tuesday's win, Greiss' record stands at 18-10-2 with a 2.23 GAA and .928 save percentage.
