Play

Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Wins in season debut

Greiss stopped 35 of 36 shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

It's a strong start to the year for the German goalie. The only goal against Greiss came in the second period off the stick of Patrik Laine. Greiss' next start should come in a back-to-back situation, either Friday versus the Hurricanes or Saturday against the Panthers.

More News
Our Latest Stories