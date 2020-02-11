Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Wins second straight start
Greiss made 26 saves in a 5-3 win over Washington on Monday.
New York blitzed the Capitals early and often, building a 5-1 lead for Greiss by the game's midway point. That was more than enough for Greiss to secure his second straight victory and improve to 16-7-2 on the season. He'll likely take a seat in favor of Semyon Varlamonv on Tuesday against Philadelphia, but Greiss' solid 2.55 GAA and .920 save percentage ensure he'll remain a regular part of the Islanders' goaltending rotation.
More News
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Pegged for divisional clash•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Picks up 15th win of 2019-20•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: First goalie off•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Falls to Canucks in OT•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Garners first start after break•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Dazzles in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.