Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Wins second straight start

Greiss made 26 saves in a 5-3 win over Washington on Monday.

New York blitzed the Capitals early and often, building a 5-1 lead for Greiss by the game's midway point. That was more than enough for Greiss to secure his second straight victory and improve to 16-7-2 on the season. He'll likely take a seat in favor of Semyon Varlamonv on Tuesday against Philadelphia, but Greiss' solid 2.55 GAA and .920 save percentage ensure he'll remain a regular part of the Islanders' goaltending rotation.