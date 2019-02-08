Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Wins shootout this time
Greiss made 30 saves in Thursday's 2-1 shootout win over the Devils.
Greiss' 41-save shutout was spoiled with a shootout loss to the Lightning in his last start, but he came out on top in the skills challenge this time, stymieing all four of New Jersey's shooters. Coach Barry Trotz has turned the Islanders into a defensive powerhouse after coming over from the Stanley Cup champion Capitals, but Greiss hasn't gotten as many opportunities to benefit from the tight defense in front of him recently with Robin Lehner getting the majority of the starts for New York. The German netminder remains an excellent streaming option whenever he gets the call for the league's stingiest club.
