Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Wins sixth in a row

Greiss made 28 saves in a 4-3 shootout win over the Flyers on Saturday.

Greiss has not lost a decision in over a month, a six-game winning streak that dates all the way back to the Islanders' 5-2 loss at Carolina on Oct. 11. Remarkably, Saturday's game was only the second time all season Greiss has allowed more than two goals in a game. He's now 8-1-0 on the season with a 1.98 GAA and a .938 save percentage.