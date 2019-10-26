Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Wins third straight start

Greiss stopped 30 of 32 shots in a 4-2 win over Ottawa on Friday.

Yes, it was the lowly Senators, but Greiss has been terrific in 2019-20, holding opponents to two goals or fewer in five of his first six starts. He's now 4-1-0 with a 2.18 GAA and .931 save percentage and should continue splitting starts with Semyon Varlamov.