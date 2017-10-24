Hickey has two assists and is a plus six in eight games for the Islanders this season.

Hickey is off to a solid start and is averaging just over 18 minutes of ice time per game. He is a mainstay on the Isles third defensive pairing but is likely playing in his final season with the team. Hickey is in the final year of his contract and with the Isles defensive depth it would seem unlikely that the team would tender him a new contract.