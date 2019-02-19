Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Back from conditioning assignment
The Islanders recalled Hickey (upper body) on Tuesday from his conditioning assignment at AHL Bridgeport.
The Islanders will bring back both Hickey (upper body) and Andrew Ladd (lower body) from their stints in the AHL over the weekend, during which the two tallied four points (two goals, two assists) and five points (one goal, four helpers), respectively, between games Saturday and Sunday. The Islanders haven't formally activated either player from long-term injured reserve, but the team opened up a roster spot for at least one of two by assigning Michael Dal Colle to Bridgeport in a corresponding move. There's a good chance the team will make another roster move within the next 24 hours to clear room for both Hickey and Ladd to rejoin the lineup Wednesday in Calgary.
