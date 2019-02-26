Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Back in action
Hickey (upper body) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's home tilt against Calgary.
Hickey will be making his long-awaited return to the ice, as he hasn't played since Dec. 17. The 30-year-old will replace Scott Mayfield in the lineup, and it's unclear if Hickey will have his minutes monitored early on. Hickey hasn't quite been a fantasy star this campaign, accumulating just four points in 32 games.
More News
-
Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Likely returning Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Sidelined Saturday•
-
Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Remains out Thursday•
-
Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Will not play Wednesday•
-
Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Back from conditioning assignment•
-
Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Three points for Bridgeport•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...