Hickey (upper body) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's home tilt against Calgary.

Hickey will be making his long-awaited return to the ice, as he hasn't played since Dec. 17. The 30-year-old will replace Scott Mayfield in the lineup, and it's unclear if Hickey will have his minutes monitored early on. Hickey hasn't quite been a fantasy star this campaign, accumulating just four points in 32 games.