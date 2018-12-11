Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Back on bench
Hickey was back on the Islanders' bench soon after taking a shot to the head Monday against the Penguins.
Hickey was quickly able to return to the contest, suggesting he avoided any serious injury from getting struck by an Evgeni Malkin slap shot.
More News
-
Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Takes slap shot to head•
-
Islanders' Thomas Hickey: No goals this season•
-
Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Dental work needed•
-
Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Plus-2 in Monday's win•
-
Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Staying put for four years, $10 million•
-
Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Has best season to date•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...