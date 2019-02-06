Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Back-to-back full practice
Hickey (upper body) was able to fully participate in Wednesday's practice, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Wednesday was Hickey's second straight full practice with contact, which is a positive sign for his recovery. Even though the 29-year-old was able to log full practice, there is no timetable for his return to the ice. Hickey will have to be activated off injured reserve before he is eligible to suit up in game action.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...