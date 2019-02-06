Hickey (upper body) was able to fully participate in Wednesday's practice, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Wednesday was Hickey's second straight full practice with contact, which is a positive sign for his recovery. Even though the 29-year-old was able to log full practice, there is no timetable for his return to the ice. Hickey will have to be activated off injured reserve before he is eligible to suit up in game action.