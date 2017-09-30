Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Blocks two shots in win
Hickey played over 16 minutes and had two blocked shots as the Islanders defeated Buffalo 3-1 on Friday.
Hickey could be in a battle for playing time this season with Ryan Pulock, Scott Mayfield, and Adam Pelech all expected to begin the season with the team. That would leave the Isles with eight defenders on the roster, two of which would have to be healthy scratches for each game. It's also worth noting that Doug Weight is no longer emphasizing his defensemen blocking shots, something that Hickey does quite well. Weight prefers his goaltenders to have a clear line of sight and doesn't want pucks deflecting into the net off of them.
