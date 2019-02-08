Coach Barry Trotz described Hickey (upper body) as "real close" to returning to the lineup, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Hickey has been practicing in full of late, which likely signaled exactly what Trotz expressed Friday. The team has two games ahead this weekend, but there's still no guarantee the blueliner will suit up for either of them. If he does, the Isles will likely make a move along the blue line, considering they have eight healthy defensemen already.