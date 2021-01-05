The Islanders have been trying to move Hickey and his salary before the season starts, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

This is far from breaking news as the Isles have been trying to move Hickey's contract seemingly as soon as he signed it. The reason is not so much that Hickey's play has been poor, but more that they need the cap space in order to sign Matthew Barzal and they also have plenty of defenders with a similar skill level. The Islanders have even offered an unknown draft pick as additional compensation to a team willing to take on Hickey and his contract. If Hickey remains with the team, he could be on the taxi squad as the seventh defenseman or could head down to the AHL where his salary wouldn't count versus the cap.