The Islanders have been trying to trade Hickey before the season starts, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

This is far from breaking news, as the Isles have been trying to move Hickey and his contract seemingly as soon as he signed it. The reason is not so much that Hickey's play has been poor, but more that they need the cap space in order to sign Mathew Barzal and the fact they have plenty of defenders with a similar skill level. If Hickey remains with the team, he could be on the taxi squad as the seventh defenseman or could head down to the AHL, where his salary wouldn't count against the cap.