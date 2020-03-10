Hickey left Tuesday's morning skate to attend to a personal matter, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Hickey is believed to be on his way to his hometown of Calgary to deal with a personal matter, so it's safe to assume he won't be available for Tuesday's clash with the Canucks. The 31-year-old blueliner has sat as a healthy scratch in back-to-back contests since being promoted to the big club March 5, so his absence will go unnoticed in fantasy circles.