Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Dealing with personal matter
Hickey left Tuesday's morning skate to attend to a personal matter, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Hickey is believed to be on his way to his hometown of Calgary to deal with a personal matter, so it's safe to assume he won't be available for Tuesday's clash with the Canucks. The 31-year-old blueliner has sat as a healthy scratch in back-to-back contests since being promoted to the big club March 5, so his absence will go unnoticed in fantasy circles.
