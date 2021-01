Hickey was sent to the Islander's taxi squad on Friday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

In a best-case scenario, Hickey is the seventh or eighth defenseman for the Islanders. He hasn't played in the NHL since the 2018-19 season as the Islanders have buried him and his salary in the AHL over the past couple of seasons. The Isles have tried to move Hickey via trade but so far there have been no takers.