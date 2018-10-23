Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Dental work needed
Hickey had to leave the game Saturday versus the Sharks after taking a puck to the mouth, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.
Hickey was able to return to the game, but then had his visor smashed into his upper lip which caused a deep cut. All in all not the best of games for Hickey. The Islanders don't play again until Wednesday and Hickey is expected to be available to play in that contest versus the Panthers.
