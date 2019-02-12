Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Doesn't travel with team
Hickey (upper body) didn't join the team on its two-game road trip, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Hickey is continuing to skate in the hopes of returning to the lineup, but the fact that he won't be practicing with the team over the next three days doesn't improve his chances of playing versus Edmonton on Saturday. The blueliner has already missed the last 23 games and will see that total climb to 25 before his next chance to suit up.
