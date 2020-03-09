Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Dropped down a level
The Islanders demoted Hickey to AHL Bridgeport on Sunday.
The 31-year-old blueliner watched two games from the press box during his brief NHL stint. Hickey hasn't suited up with the Islanders all season and has just three assists in 14 AHL contests.
