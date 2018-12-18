Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Early exit in Denver
Hickey won't return to Monday's game against Colorado after suffering an upper-body injury.
Hickey managed to record one unsuccessful shot, four blocked shots and one hit during 12:54 on the ice before his premature exit from the game. The Islanders face the Coyotes on Tuesday, and Hickey is in danger of sitting out given the short turnaround.
