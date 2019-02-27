Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Eases back into lineup
Hickey (upper body) skated 14:48 in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Flames.
Hickey added two PIM and two blocked shots in his return while skating on the third pairing. It's likely he will remain as the sixth defender for the Islanders as long as he remains healthy, competing primarily with Scott Mayfield, who was scratched Tuesday, for minutes.
