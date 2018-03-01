Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Four points in last six games
Hickey has a goal and three assists in his last six games for the Islanders.
There was some thought that the free agent to be would be traded Monday, but the deadline came and went without Hickey being on the move. He has three goals and 14 assists in 51 games for the Isles this season. Those numbers are right in line with his career averages, but what is most impressive is his plus-14 for a team that has been goaltending challenged for most of the year.
