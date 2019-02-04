Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Full participant in practice
Hickey (upper body) ditched the non-contact jersey Monday and was a full participant in practice, Peter Botte of Sportsnet New York reports.
Hickey, according to Barry Trotz, is "still a ways away", so don't expect the 29-year old to play Tuesday or Thursday. Even weekend duty seems like a stretch based on Trotz's comments. Barring a setback, a return in the next couple of weeks seems more realistic. Hickey has not played since Dec. 17.
