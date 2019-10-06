Hickey did not suffer an injury after a big open-ice hit during the game Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Hickey was able to play in the Sound Tigers 4-3 loss Sunday. Hickey was laid out on the ice for several minutes Saturday after the blow and had to be helped off, but all tests were negative and it was decided that he could play Sunday. The Islanders are loaded with defensemen and it may take more than one injury or roster move for Hickey to be recalled by the club as top prospect Noah Dobson is still the club but has been a healthy scratch.