Hickey had the best year of his career with five goals, 20 assists, and a plus-20 rating during the 2017-18 season.

The goal total was one off his career high (six in 15-16), but the points were the most he has ever accumulated and his plus/minus dwarfed what Hickey has done in the past. Hickey is an unrestricted free agent this summer, so he picked a good time to have his best season. The Islanders' biggest weaknesses are defense and goaltending, but it is unknown how much interest the team or player have in continuing their relationship. No matter where Hickey plays next season, he should be able to command more than the $3.1 million he was paid this past year.