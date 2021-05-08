Hickey has been a healthy scratch for the past 18 games for the Islanders.

Hickey is eighth on the Islanders' depth chart and isn't likely to play again this season unless coach Barry Trotz elects to rest several members of his defense in one or both of the last two games. If the Isles aren't able to move Hickey during the offseason, he is likely to find himself in the same position next season and will need an injury or two to play with the team.