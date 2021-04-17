Hickey has once again found himself out of the lineup for eight straight games for the Islanders.
Hickey was the Islander's eighth defenseman and played five games while Noah Dobson was in COVID-19 protocol. However, the return of Dobson has seen a return to the bench for Hickey, and with the addition of Braydon Coburn, that is likely where he will stay unless the defensive corps is hit with a rash of injuries.
