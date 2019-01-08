Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Inching closer to return
Hickey (upper body) will not suit up Tuesday evening against the Hurricanes, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports, but Islanders coach Barry Trotz said the defenseman is "getting closer and closer" to a return.
The Islanders have won seven of the past eight games without Hickey, so they can afford to be extra cautious with the fearless two-way defenseman. Perhaps he'll be ready to go Thursday evening against the Rangers, but it's recommended to wait for official confirmation of that happening.
