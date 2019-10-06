Hickey (undisclosed) was forced to leave the game Saturday early after taking a vicious open-ice hit, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Hickey was carrying the puck in the neutral zone when he was crushed from the side by a defender. Hickey was sent flying and was lying on the ice for several minutes before leaving the contest. At this time there is no update as to the exact nature of the injury or how long Hickey may be out of the lineup for. It is worth noting however that Hickey did miss considerable time last season due to a concussion and this hit was up high and it wouldn't be out of the question that this injury is also a concussion.