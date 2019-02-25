Hickey (upper body) is expected to play Tuesday against the Flames, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Hickey has been out since the middle of December with this particular ailment. The expectation is for the 30-year-old to replace Scott Mayfield in the lineup. However, given that Hickey has only four points in 32 games this season, this may not move the fantasy needle much.

