Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Likely to draw in
Hickey is expected to take the place of the injured Johnny Boychuk (lower body) when the Islanders resume their quest for the Stanley Cup, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Boychuk will miss the next 2-to-3 weeks due to the injury. Hickey replaced Boychuk on several occasions late in the regular season due to injury or because coach Barry Trotz believed that a change was needed. On the season, Hickey accumulated four assists in 40 games. Hickey will likely play on the third defensive pair when the playoffs resume for the Islanders.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...