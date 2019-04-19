Hickey is expected to take the place of the injured Johnny Boychuk (lower body) when the Islanders resume their quest for the Stanley Cup, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Boychuk will miss the next 2-to-3 weeks due to the injury. Hickey replaced Boychuk on several occasions late in the regular season due to injury or because coach Barry Trotz believed that a change was needed. On the season, Hickey accumulated four assists in 40 games. Hickey will likely play on the third defensive pair when the playoffs resume for the Islanders.