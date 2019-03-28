Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Likely to sit once again
Hickey is expected to be a healthy scratch for the fourth straight game Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Hickey only has four points, all assists, in 39 games this season, but his benching has more to do with the Islanders having seven legitimate defenders for six starting spots. This means that someone not deserving will have to sit each game and Barry Trotz seems to have chosen Hickey as that someone more often than not. Hickey may only play if there is an injury to a fellow defenseman or if Trotz believes one of his regular defenders needs a night off.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...