Hickey is expected to be a healthy scratch for the fourth straight game Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Hickey only has four points, all assists, in 39 games this season, but his benching has more to do with the Islanders having seven legitimate defenders for six starting spots. This means that someone not deserving will have to sit each game and Barry Trotz seems to have chosen Hickey as that someone more often than not. Hickey may only play if there is an injury to a fellow defenseman or if Trotz believes one of his regular defenders needs a night off.