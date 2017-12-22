Hickey recorded a shot and two hits through 18:33 of ice time during Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to Anaheim.

The veteran defenseman missed the previous five games with an upper-body injury, but he appears to have proven his health by settling into a steady workload Thursday. Likely to see limited power-play time, Hickey doesn't offer a lot of fantasy upside in the majority of settings. However, with the Islanders scoring in bunches (3.47 goals per 60 minutes), there might be more opportunities to find the scoresheet moving forward.