Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Logs 18:33 in return to action
Hickey recorded a shot and two hits through 18:33 of ice time during Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to Anaheim.
The veteran defenseman missed the previous five games with an upper-body injury, but he appears to have proven his health by settling into a steady workload Thursday. Likely to see limited power-play time, Hickey doesn't offer a lot of fantasy upside in the majority of settings. However, with the Islanders scoring in bunches (3.47 goals per 60 minutes), there might be more opportunities to find the scoresheet moving forward.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...