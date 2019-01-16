Hickey (upper body) is still skating on his own with no definitive timetable as to when he will return to the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Tuesday marks the 13th straight game that Hickey has missed due to the injury. Speculation is that Hickey suffered a concussion when a check went awry and he fell head first into the boards Dec. 17 in Colorado.

