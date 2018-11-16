Islanders' Thomas Hickey: No goals this season
Hickey only has three points, all assists, in 18 games this season.
Head coach Barry Trotz has stated more than once that he would like more offense out of his defenders. Hickey is just not that kind of player. Hickey has never scored more than six goals or had more than 20 points in a season. All three of his assists have come in his last seven games so perhaps he is heeding the message from Trotz, but Hickey still isn't likely to be fantasy worthy anytime soon.
More News
-
Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Dental work needed•
-
Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Plus-2 in Monday's win•
-
Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Staying put for four years, $10 million•
-
Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Has best season to date•
-
Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Two assists in last three games•
-
Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Four points in last six games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...