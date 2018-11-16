Hickey only has three points, all assists, in 18 games this season.

Head coach Barry Trotz has stated more than once that he would like more offense out of his defenders. Hickey is just not that kind of player. Hickey has never scored more than six goals or had more than 20 points in a season. All three of his assists have come in his last seven games so perhaps he is heeding the message from Trotz, but Hickey still isn't likely to be fantasy worthy anytime soon.