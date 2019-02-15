Hickey (upper body) practiced Friday, but there's still no timeline for his return, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Hickey has been sidelined for nearly three months due to an upper-body injury, and although he's made progress in his rehab recently, there's no reason to believe he's nearing a return to game action. The veteran blueliner will need to be activated off injured reserve before rejoining the lineup, so another update on his status should surface once that occurs.