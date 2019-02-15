Islanders' Thomas Hickey: No timeline for return
Hickey (upper body) practiced Friday, but there's still no timeline for his return, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Hickey has been sidelined for nearly three months due to an upper-body injury, and although he's made progress in his rehab recently, there's no reason to believe he's nearing a return to game action. The veteran blueliner will need to be activated off injured reserve before rejoining the lineup, so another update on his status should surface once that occurs.
