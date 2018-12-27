Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Not skating with team
Hickey (upper body) did not skate with the Islanders on Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Hickey is on IR and likely won't play again until New Year's Eve versus the Sabres. Hickey did skate several hard laps prior to practice with the goaltenders and does seem close to a return. While the Islanders did not announce the exact nature of his injury, a concussion is expected as Hickey fell backwards, head first into the boards, after failing to connect on a check. Hickey may just be waiting to clear the final concussion protocol before being activated and eligible to rejoin the team.
