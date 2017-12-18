Hickey (upper body) was removed from injured reserve Monday.

Hickey has missed four games so far with the issue. The Islanders play Tuesday night against the Red Wings, so keep an eye on the 28-year-old to see if he draws back into the lineup. Calvin de Haan (upper body) was just placed on injured reserve, so there is a place for Hickey if he's healthy.

