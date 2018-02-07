Hickey only has one point, an assist, in his last nine games.

The Islanders don't rely on Hickey to put up big offensive numbers but could use the occasional goal from their defenseman. He is, however, one of the Islanders' best defensive defensemen with a plus-12 rating and will be needed more than ever now that the team is down its third starting defender, Scott Mayfield (lower body), due to injury.

