Hickey only has one point, an assist, in his last nine games.

Hickey is not expected to carry the offensive load for the Isles defensemen as that is not his game, but the team would still like to see more offense out of their defenders. It's a well known fact that the Islanders have struggled on defense as they are allowing opposing teams to shoot the puck at will, but Hickey has still posted a respectable rating of plus-12 and may be the Isles best defensive defenseman.