Hickey has only one assist and is a minus- one in six games so far this November.

Hickey is no longer an automatic start for the Islanders as he has been a healthy scratch four of the teams last 10 games. Outside of Nick Leddy, Johnny Boychuk, and Calvin de Haan, the Isles rotate the other defensive slots between Ryan Pulock, Dennis Seidenberg, Scott Mayfield, Adam Pelech and Hickey. With Hickey being in the last year of his contract the Isles may try to move him before the trade deadline in February to ease up this log jam on the blue line.