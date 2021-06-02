Hickey has one more year left on his contract with the Islanders.

Hickey signed a four-year $10 million contract with the Isles in July of 2018 but has only played 45 games since that time. Hickey had a personal issue that cost him some time and also was buried in the AHL for salary cap reasons. Unless the Isles suffer an injury or can find a taker for his contract between now and next season, Hickey is likely ticketed to play in the AHL for the 2021-22 campaign, where he will continue to be defensive depth for the organization.