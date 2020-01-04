Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Out of the lineup
Hickey is unable to play with Bridgeport due to a lower-body injury, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
This answers the question as to why Hickey wasn't an option when Adam Pelech was lost for the season due to an Achilles injury. Hickey has no timetable for a return but if the Islanders don't like what they see out of Noah Dobson, then Hickey could once again be an option once he returns to full health.
