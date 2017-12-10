Hickey (upper body) was placed on injured reserve by the Islanders on Sunday.

Hickey suffered the injury during the loss Sunday in Boston. There is no word yet to the extent of the injury or how long he may be out of the lineup for. Hickey has not been a regular defender for the Isles this season but has been part of a five-man rotation for the last three defensive spots. While his loss shouldn't hurt the team on the ice, it could hurt the Isles chances of moving him before the trade deadline.