Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Plus-2 in Monday's win
Hickey fired three shots on goal and recorded a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.
Hickey is pointless through the first three games, and he's totaled just four shots on goal, three hits and two blocked shots. The 29-year-old blueliner hasn't surpassed 25 points in his career, and on the Islanders' third defensive pairing, he remains off most fantasy radars.
