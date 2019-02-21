Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Remains out Thursday
Hickey (upper body) will not rejoin the action Thursday against the Oilers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Hickey will miss his second straight contest since being recalled from his conditioning assignment, but the blueliner's return is likely not far off. The veteran's next opportunity to draw in comes Saturday against the Canucks, though his impending return likely won't have many fantasy implications given his four points through 32 contests.
More News
-
Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Will not play Wednesday•
-
Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Back from conditioning assignment•
-
Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Three points for Bridgeport•
-
Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Placed on long-term IR•
-
Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Sent to minors for conditioning•
-
Islanders' Thomas Hickey: No timeline for return•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...