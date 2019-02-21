Hickey (upper body) will not rejoin the action Thursday against the Oilers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Hickey will miss his second straight contest since being recalled from his conditioning assignment, but the blueliner's return is likely not far off. The veteran's next opportunity to draw in comes Saturday against the Canucks, though his impending return likely won't have many fantasy implications given his four points through 32 contests.

