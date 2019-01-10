Hickey (upper body) isn't in the projected lineup for Thursday's road game against the Rangers, NHL.com's Dan Rosen reports.

On Tuesday coach Barry Trotz told reporters Hickey is "getting closer and closer" to a return, so although he won't be available for Thursday's contest, it's possible he'll be ready for Saturday's home matchup with the Rangers. Either way, he's only notched four assists in 32 appearances this season, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to keep tabs on his status.