Hickey (upper body) will not be available for Wednesday's clash with Dallas, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Hickey has yet to be activated off injured reserve and with the Isles heading into a back-to-back, it seems unlikely he will be ready in time for Thursday's matchup with Columbus as well. Even when healthy, the defender has struggled for a regular role with the team, periodically serving as a healthy scratch.

