Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Remains sidelined
Hickey (upper body) will not be available for Wednesday's clash with Dallas, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
Hickey has yet to be activated off injured reserve and with the Isles heading into a back-to-back, it seems unlikely he will be ready in time for Thursday's matchup with Columbus as well. Even when healthy, the defender has struggled for a regular role with the team, periodically serving as a healthy scratch.
More News
-
Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Placed on IR•
-
Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Single point in November•
-
Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Anchoring third pair•
-
Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Blocks two shots in win•
-
Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Scores overtime winning goal against Preds•
-
Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Dishes two assists in win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...