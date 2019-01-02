Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Return on horizon
While Hickey (upper body) is drawing closer to a return, he's still not with the team.
Hickey remains on injured reserve ahead of Thursday's home game against the Blackhawks. It's not clear just how close the defenseman is to a return, but it doesn't sound like he'll need to perform many practice reps once he rejoins the team. At any rate, we're talking about a guy who has only posted four assists to stand as his point total over 32 games.
